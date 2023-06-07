Danville man convicted of 2 felonies

Jun. 7—DANVILLE — On Tuesday, Robert Cunningham, of Danville, was found guilty by a Vermilion County jury of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, a class 4 felony.

The jury heard evidence that on May 5, 2021, around 2 p.m., Cunningham led Tilton police on a chase after causing a disturbance at the Tilton Village Hall, according to a news release from Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

According to the release, Tilton Police Chief Phillip Bernardi attempted to pull Cunningham over, but Cunningham fled past a dead end and on to a sidewalk path, through a parking lot, driving on the wrong side of streets, disobeying stop signs and reaching speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour on Georgetown Road. The chase ended when Cunningham got his vehicle stuck in a ditch. Cunningham was arrested and secured in a police vehicle. Soon after that, Cunningham managed to move his hand-cuffed hands from behind his back to the front of his body and lured Chief Bernardi into opening the back door of the police vehicle. Witnesses stated this is when Cunningham "launched" himself at Chief Bernardi, leading to a fight on the side of the road, which was witnessed by several people.

Circuit Judge Thomas O'Shaughnessy presided over the jury trial, and will sentence Cunningham on Aug. 8.