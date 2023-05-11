Danville man convicted in 2021 double homicide

May 11—VERMILION COUNTY — A third person was convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers.

Jaevin Griggs, 18 of Danville, is the third of four individuals charged to be found guilty of the homicides, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.

Griggs was found guilty on May 5 in Vermilion County Circuit Court of first-degree murder in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Danville. A sentencing hearing for Griggs is set for 9 a.m. on July 12.

"As another individual is found guilty in this case, I hope this verdict will provide some sense of closure to the families who will forever be impacted by this senseless act of violence," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. "I look forward to continued partnerships with the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office in protecting residents from violent crimes and holding those who commit them accountable."

Dustin Cooper, 17, of Danville, was found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022 and sentenced to 40 years in prison. In November 2022, Camarion Halthon, 19, of Danville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to Raoul, Griggs accompanied Cooper to Bailey's home in January 2021 to allegedly purchase marijuana and cannabis-related products. Griggs and Cooper, who were both armed, along with two other teenagers, robbed Bailey, who was also armed with a handgun. Griggs fired his weapon during the robbery, hitting Bailey. Bailey was shot in both legs, and Sloan was shot in the lower abdomen. Before fleeing the scene, Cooper shot Bailey in the chest as he lay on the ground.

A Vermilion County sheriff's deputy responding to the shooting located and stopped Cooper's vehicle as it drove toward Danville. Upon searching the vehicle, investigators found a bag of cannabis products and a gun stolen from Bailey. They also found an unregistered "ghost gun" that was used in the shooting. Both Bailey and Sloan died from their gunshot wounds.

The case was co-prosecuted by Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

"I'd like to thank the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Attorney General's office for their efforts in this case," Lacy said. "The State's Attorney's office will continue to request that violent juvenile offenders be transferred to adult court, when permitted by law, to face appropriate penalties for violent criminal acts."

The remaining defendant, Ali Bryant, is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Deputy Bureau Chief Jonathan McKay and Supervising Attorney Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.