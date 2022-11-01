Danville man convicted of first-degree murder

Nov. 1—On Oct. 28, a Vermilion County jury found Danville man Denzel Aldridge, 24, guilty of one count of first-degree murder and unlawful use of weapon by a felon, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday.

On April 24, 2019, Aldridge and others tracked Roosevelt Anderson, 25, through a Danville housing complex. According to prosecutors, Aldridge and the group beat Anderson and Aldridge shot Anderson in the head. Surveillance video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority captured the attack and it was included as evidence in the trial.

"I am pleased with the jury's decision and pray it brings some degree of healing to the family and friends of Roosevelt Anderson," Raoul said. "I am committed to continuing to work with state's attorney's offices and law enforcement agencies across the state to stem the tide of gun violence in Illinois."

The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

"Friday's jury verdict of guilty against Denzel Aldridge clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not stand for violent gang members murdering and robbing innocent citizens in the street," Lacy said. "I would like to thank the Danville Police Department for their hard work in this case. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State's Attorney's office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County."

Assistant Attorneys General Jonathan McKay and Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau.