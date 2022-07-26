Danville man convicted of murder, robbery

Jul. 26—CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Tuesday a Danville man was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Dustin Cooper, 16, of Danville is the first of four individuals to go on trial for the deaths of two teenagers resulting from a drug sale and robbery.

A Vermilion County jury found Cooper guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood. Cooper was also convicted of first-degree murder based on armed robbery in the death of Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville. Cooper faces a sentence of between 40 years to natural life in prison, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled on Sept. 15.

"I am pleased with the jury's decision and hope it brings some degree of healing to the families impacted by this senseless violence," Raoul said. "I appreciate the support of the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office and the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department in helping us hold the defendant accountable, and I look forward to continuing partnerships that help us protect residents from violent crimes."

According to Raoul, Cooper contacted Bailey in January of 2021 to purchase marijuana and cannabis-related products.

Cooper, who was carrying a handgun, arrived at Bailey's home with four other teenagers. When the group robbed Bailey, who was also armed with a handgun, Bailey was shot in both legs and Sloan was shot in the lower abdomen. Before fleeing the scene, Cooper shot Bailey in the chest as he already lay on the ground.

A Vermilion County Sheriff's deputy responding to the shooting located and stopped Cooper's vehicle as it drove toward Danville.

Upon searching the vehicle, investigators found a bag of cannabis products and a gun stolen from Bailey. They also found an unregistered ghost gun that was also used in the shooting. Both Bailey and Sloan died from their gunshot wounds.

The case was co-prosecuted by the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office.

"I would like to thank the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Attorney General's office for their efforts in this case," said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. "The State's Attorney's office will continue to request that violent juvenile offenders be transferred to adult court, when permitted by law, to face appropriate penalties for violent criminal acts."

The remaining defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorneys General Myra Yelle-Clark, Jonathan McKay and Daniel Weiler are handling the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.