Danville man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting

Jun. 20—A 26-year-old Danville man is in critical condition after he suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Around 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, Danville police responded to a report of shots fired at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in the 100 block of Commercial Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the wounded victim laying on the sidewalk outside the clubhouse. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

During the initial investigation, police said they learned the victim was at the motorcycle club attending a party when he was approached by another man who began firing shots at the victim.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Police said the suspect was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun.

No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.