Danville man dead from stabbing

Jan. 5—DANVILLE — A 35-year-old unidentified Danville man died after being stabbed in the neck on Tuesday night. Danville police arrested and charged Jesse Landers with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said around 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Danville police responded to the 300 block of Harmon Street in reference to a subject lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with a stab wound to his neck. The victim said he had been stabbed by another man but was unable to provide further information due to receiving treatment for his wound.

The victim was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for further treatment. Around 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Danville police were notified that the victim had died while receiving treatment.

During a follow-up investigation, police learned that the victim had been in a verbal dispute with the suspect and that dispute became physical and the victim was stabbed.

The suspect was identified as Landers, 41, of Danville. Police located Landers walking near Woodbury Street and Chandler Street, where he was taken into custody.

Vermilion County States Attorney's Office reviewed the case, and Landers was charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.

Further identification of the victim is pending notification by the Champaign County Coroner's Office.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.