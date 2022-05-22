Danville man dies from gunshot wound

May 22—A 25-year-old Danville man died late Saturday from a gunshot wound.

Danville police report that officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 600 block of Chandler Street.

A media release Sunday morning stated that upon arrival officers began checking the scene and located a victim laying in the 600 block of Grant Street. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary homicide investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Chandler Street and the victim may have run to the area of Grant Street where he was located by the officers. No other injuries were reported related to the incident. Police are releasing no suspect information.

The investigation continues and police ask anyone has information regarding this incident to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.