Danville man dies after Tuesday night shooting

Nov. 23—DANVILLE — A 38-year-old Danville man died early Wednesday morning after being shot late Tuesday night.

Deputy Police Chief Joshua Webb said around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Danville police responded to the 1000 block of East Williams Street in reference to 911 calls of a man bleeding and asking for help.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso.

The victim stated he was at his residence in the 1000 block of East Williams Street when an unknown individual shot him.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and observed several individuals in dark clothing running east bound from the area.

Webb said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead around 2:14 a.m. Wednesday. His name has not been released yet.

No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.