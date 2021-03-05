Danville man found guilty of murder in 'gang' shooting

Mar. 5—A Danville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Albert Gardner outside the Untouchables Motorcycle Club.

A Vermilion County jury on Thursday delivered the verdict on Dyontae Bright, 21. A sentence will be handed down at a later date. Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey set Bright's post-trial motions for April 22.

Bright was accused of shooting and killing Gardner at around 2 a.m. on June 16, 2018, at the motorcycle club in Danville. Another man — Tahji S. McGill, 17, of Danville — also died in the shooting incident. Gardner was charged in connection with McGill's death as well, but he was found not guilty of those charges.

The case was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General's office in cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

In a statement late Thursday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that after the shooting, Bright fled the state in an attempt to escape capture.

"As with this case, collaborations between federal, state, county and local law enforcement are critical to ensuring that individuals who perpetrate violent crimes are convicted — particularly when they go to extreme lengths to avoid capture," Raoul stated. "I look forward to continue these partnerships to protect communities from gun violence."

Bright was captured in Indiana by officers with the Indianapolis police and U.S. Marshal in January of 2019.

Lacy thanked the attorney general and his staff for their assistance in the prosecution.

"Today's jury verdict of guilty against Dyontae Bright clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not tolerate violent gang shootings," Lacy said.

Lacy said the continued partnership between her office and the attorney general's office in the ongoing battle against violent crime "truly is an asset to Vermilion County."

Assistant Attorneys General Mike Falagario and Haley Bookhout handled the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau.