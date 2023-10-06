Danville man gets 8 years for unlawful weapon possession

Oct. 6—On Oct. 2, Terrell Brown of Danville pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Brown will serve one year of mandatory supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to a news release from Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office, Judge Charles Hall heard evidence that an officer with the Danville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. Brown was a passenger in the vehicle. Brown was found to be in possession of cannabis and when asked by the police officer if he had anything else illegal in the car, Brown responded by stating he had a gun. Located under Brown's seat was a loaded Glock 42, .380 semi-automatic pistol. The gun had been reported stolen out of Indiana and Brown admitted that the gun was in his possession.

The illegal possession of guns in the community is prevalent, Lacy's office said. Lacy also expressed her gratitude to law enforcement for their efforts to keep illegal guns off the streets.

"We will continue to seek strong sentences to discourage felons from possessing firearms," Lacy stated.