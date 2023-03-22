Danville man gets 8 years for weapon possession

Mar. 22—A Danville man was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Tuesday.

Judge Charles Hall sentenced Winston Douglas to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of a weapon by a felon with a prior forcible felony conviction, which is a Class 2 felony and is punishable from three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A Class 2 felony in Illinois now carries one year of mandatory supervised release, or parole, which Douglas will serve after his sentence.

According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's Office, on Jan. 21, Douglas was mishandling a loaded handgun while with a group of people and accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the leg. After he was treated for his injuries and a Danville Police Department investigation, Douglas was arrested and charged.

Lacy thanked Detective Ralph Dunham and Danville Police Department for their efforts in the case.

"This investigation completed by the Danville Police Department, in cooperation with the State's Attorney's Office, resulted in the offender being held accountable and suffering the appropriate consequences for his criminal conduct," Lacy said.