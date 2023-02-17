Danville man gets 85 years for 2019 homicide

Feb. 17—Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday announced a Danville man was sentenced to 85 years in prison for first degree murder in the death of a Vermilion County man.

The Attorney General's office prosecuted Denzel Aldridge, 24, who was found guilty in October of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson.

Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aldridge on Thursday to 80 years in prison for first degree murder and five years in prison for the possession of a weapon by a felon.

"While nothing will make up for the grief to Roosevelt Anderson's loved ones, it is my hope this sentence will bring some degree of healing," Raoul said. "Working with the state's attorney's office and law enforcement agencies across Illinois, I will continue to ensure the victims of gun violence receive justice."

According to Raoul, Aldridge and other individuals tracked Anderson through a Danville housing complex and attacked him. During the attack, Aldridge pulled out a handgun and used it to bludgeon the victim before ultimately using it to shoot him in the head. Surveillance video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority captured the attack and was included as evidence in the trial.

The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy's office.

"Yesterday's sentence handed down by Judge Hall clearly demonstrates that when the good people of our community convict violent gang members for terrorizing innocent citizens in the street they will be held accountable," said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State's Attorney's Office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County."

Assistant Attorneys General Jonathan McKay and Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau.