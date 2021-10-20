Danville man guilty in 2019 shooting death

Oct. 20—CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday a Danville man was found guilty of first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Danville man.

A Vermilion County jury found Lamont Davis, 20 of Danville, guilty of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm, home invasion while armed with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting death of Justin Daubaris. Davis' next court date is Dec. 8.

"I am pleased with the jury's decision holding the defendant accountable for this violent shooting," Raoul said. "I appreciate the support of the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office in helping to ensure that individuals who perpetuate violent crimes are convicted, and I look forward to continuing this partnership to Vermilion County residents from gun violence."

Raoul's office alleged that on Nov. 10, 2019, Davis and two other men stormed into an apartment on Hazel Street in Danville armed with firearms. Jaleel Jones was inside the residence at the time and was able to escape, running two blocks with a fractured pelvis after being shot in the hip. Upon hearing the gunshots, Jones' brother Justin Daubaris entered the apartment to confront the three armed offenders. Daubaris was shot in the back three times and killed.

The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case in cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office. Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department and Raoul for their assistance in the prosecution. "This trial is an excellent example of state and local agencies working together to prosecute the most violent gun criminals that plague our community," Lacy said.

Assistant Attorney General Michael Falagario handled the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau, and Deputy Bureau Chief Shannon O'Brien handled the case for Raoul's High Tech Crimes Bureau.