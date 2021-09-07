Danville man injured in shooting

Sep. 7—DANVILLE — A 37-year-old Danville man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

At 1:44 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Danville Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Giddings Street for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival to the area, officers located a 37-year-old man who was shot in the upper thigh. The victim stated he was standing outside a residence in the area, when multiple subjects started shooting at him. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.