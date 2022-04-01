Danville man killed in shooting, police seek information

Apr. 1—DANVILLE — A 36-year-old Danville man was killed in a Thursday shooting.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim of the shooting on Johnson Street in Danville as 36-year-old Joshua J. Foreman of Danville.

McFadden stated that Foreman's family has been notified. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon. The Danville Police Department, Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

At around 10:54 p.m. Thursday, Danville Police responded to the 800 block of Johnson Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival officers approached a parked vehicle and located a 36-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds sitting inside the vehicle.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Officers began investigating the scene and spoke with a witness who stated they heard the gunshots and then observed an unknown man running northbound away from the scene.

No suspect information is currently available, and no other injuries were reported in this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.