Danville man pleads guilty to murder, gets 30 years in prison

Aug. 28—DANVILLE — A Danville man pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections last week.

Dillon Steele was sentenced on Aug. 25, and will serve 100% of his sentence followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Circuit Judge Charles Hall heard evidence that in April of 2020, property owners in Indianola called the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department after locating human remains. The remains, though only parts of the entire body, were collected as evidence by law enforcement. Using DNA from the victim's father and son, the remains were identified by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab as belonging to victim Anthony Rauch.

The case was investigated over many months by the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department, in cooperation with the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office.

Testimony was presented by State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy to the Grand Jury by Melinda Warfel, the ex-wife of the victim.

According to a news release from Lacy's office, Warfel stated that she had an ongoing relationship with both Rauch and Steele. Warfel stated that Rauch had been living in her home in Paris, Illinois on Feb. 15, 2020 and that prior to that date, she and Steele had discussed killing Rauch and disposing of his body. Warfel stated that on Feb. 15, 2020 Steele went into her home, stabbed Rauch once before he died, then transported his body to a remote area of Indianola where he ultimately burned and disposed of the victim's body, burying some of the body parts at the site in Indianola.

During the sentencing hearing, Lacy presented evidence which included a victim impact statement by Rauch's mother, Betty Johnson.

"You killing him in the horrific way you did took away so much more than just his life," Johnson stated to Steele. "You took something away from each person who loved and cared about him."

Lacy thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department for their investigation in the case.