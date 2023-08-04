Danville man sentenced to 10 years for aggravated battery with firearm

Aug. 4—Andre Parchman, of Danville, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X Felony. The sentence of imprisonment will be followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

Circuit Judge Charles Hall entered the sentence after hearing evidence that on Nov. 24, 2021, Parchman and a group of friends were walking around at night, when one member in the group suggested that they look in cars for valuables. As the plan was being discussed, for reasons unknown, Parchman took out a firearm and shot his friend. Parchman fled the scene, but was apprehended later in the week following a detailed investigation by the Danville Police Department. Parchman initially denied involvement, but when confronted with video evidence, he admitted to being present. As part of the plea negotiations, Parchman apologized and said he was paranoid due to drug use when he shot the victim.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, thanked the victim and witnesses for their cooperation throughout the investigation and court process.

"The safety of our community depends on those who bravely come forward and work with law enforcement and the State's Attorney's office so that we may all join together to stop gun violence," Lacy said in a news release.