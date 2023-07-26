Danville man sentenced to 18 years for home invasion

Jul. 26—Jessie Jackson, of Danville, was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of home invasion with a deadly weapon. The Class X felony is punishable from six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office, the court heard evidence earlier this month that an active order of protection required Jackson no longer reside at the home of the victim and his mother.

Lacy's office said on Nov. 10, 2019, Jackson went to the home and attempted to gain entry. When the victim would not allow Jackson inside, he kicked in the front door and, without authority, forced his way inside. Jackson then remained inside, and while armed with a dangerous weapon, threatened to kill the victim, the victim's mother and himself.

In addition to the 18-year incarceration, Jackson was also sentenced to 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

Lacy expressed her appreciation of the victim's courage in this case to report the incident and then remain engaged until the matter was resolved. Lacy also thanked the members of the Danville Police Department for their efforts to ensure that Jackson will "spend a significant period of time behind bars."