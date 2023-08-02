Danville man sentenced to 26 years for predatory sexual assault

Aug. 2—Earl Mikell, of Danville, was sentenced by Judge Derek Girton, on July 26 to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony.

This sentence must be served at 85 percent. Once released from prison, Mikell will serve a term of mandatory supervised release from three years to life, to be determined by the Prison Review Board.

According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, between the dates of Feb. 14, 2011 and Feb. 14, 2012, Mikell used his hands to make physical contact with the sex organ of the juvenile victim, who at the time was younger than 13 years old.

"My office and I will fight to ensure that the children and families of Vermilion County may live without fear of sexual predators in our community," Lacy said in a news release. "These perpetrators will be held responsible for their criminal actions."