Danville man sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty for murder

Aug. 23—On Monday, Jimmie Rodgers, of Danville, was sentenced to 35 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. He must serve the entire period of incarceration and his sentence will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

During the plea, Judge Derek Girton heard evidence establishing that Rodgers arrived at 1610 Edgewood Drive, Apartment 104 at approximately 5 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2019. Rodgers was let into the apartment after pounding on the door, according to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office in a news release, and went to the back bedroom where he located a former girlfriend with the victim, William Banks. Rodgers was armed with a firearm, according to Lacy's office, and shot and killed Banks.

The Danville Police Department collected video evidence from the Green Meadows complex, now known as The Grove, that tracked Rodgers's steps during that time. The evidence showed Rodgers traveling from his child's mother's apartment to the apartment where Banks was shot and killed, then to his mother's apartment on Moore Street. Rodgers fled the scene in his mother's vehicle, according to Lacy's office.

Rodgers was apprehended by the U.S. Marshall's task force on Feb. 27, 2020 in Merriville, Ind.

During the sentencing hearing, Lacy presented evidence including victim impact statements from Ebony Denwiddie and Mercedes Rowel touching on their love for Banks.

Lacy also thanked the victim and witnesses for their cooperation through the investigation and court process.

"The safety of our community depends on those who bravely come forward and work with law enforcement and the State's Attorney's office so that we may all join together to stop violent criminals," Lacy said in a news release.