Danville man sentenced on distribution

Oct. 20—URBANA — Demaje Robinson-Potts, 23 of Danville, has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for distributing crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl together with his brother and codefendant, D'Vaughnte Robinson, on Sept. 16, 2020.

Robinson was previously sentenced to the same prison term for his role in the brothers' scheme, according to a press release issued by the United State's Attorney's office.

At Robinson-Potts' sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm emphasized the seriousness of Robinson-Potts' crime, noting that fentanyl is a "curse" on the community and that methamphetamine poses significant danger to its users and the public.

Judge Mihm also found Robinson-Potts responsible for a firearm that investigators located in the brothers' shared residence during a search of the home on Sept. 17, 2020.

Robinson-Potts was convicted of distributing methamphetamine following a guilty plea on Jan. 15, 2021.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (Terre-Haute, Ind.) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Terre Haute, Ind.) investigated the case with assistance from the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Vigo County Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Ritzer represented the government in the prosecution.