Danville man sentenced in kidnapping case

Feb. 1—A Boyle County man accused of helping a woman take another man to western Pulaski County where he was then shot has been sentenced for his role in the crime.

Zachary B. Kinnard, 31, of Danville, appeared for sentencing Thursday before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker.

He pleaded guilty last October to Facilitation to Kidnapping and Facilitation to Assault 1st Degree. Those charges stem from a March 2020 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival that day, units located at the end of Brock Road a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg with zip ties around his wrist and ankle. The victim indicated that he had been kidnapped by Kinnard and (co-defendant) Jayme D. Barker from a residence in Winchester and that they had forced him to a remote location in Pulaski County where he was shot and left injured. The victim, Jermaine Bennett Jr., was later found by hikers and flown out to receive medical attention.

The PCSO investigation confirmed Kinnard as a suspect in the incident and the Grand Jury indicted him on complicity charges in June 2020. With the approval of the victim, Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton offered a plea agreement allowing Kinnard to plead guilty to facilitation to those offenses instead.

Dalton stated last fall that facilitation represents assistance of a lesser degree than complicity. Dalton recommended a 10-year prison sentence for Kinnard for assisting in the kidnapping and assault.

Sentence was imposed with Kinnard currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Meanwhile Barker, 35, of Winchester — still faces charges of Kidnapping — With Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and first-degree Bail Jumping. She is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on February 24.