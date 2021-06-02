Danville man sentenced to prison for shooting death

Jun. 2—CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday via press release that a Danville man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder in the shooting death of another Danville man.

In March, a Vermilion County jury found Dyontae Bright, 21, of Danville, guilty of the first-degree murder of Albert Gardner, 23, of Danville. Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced Bright to 50 years in prison.

"Communities throughout Illinois are impacted by gun violence, and I am committed to working with local law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable," Raoul said in the press release. "I appreciate the Vermilion County State's Attorney's support throughout this case, and I will continue to use my office's resources to collaborate with state and local law enforcement to protect residents from violent crimes."

On June 16, 2018, at around 2 a.m., at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in Danville, Bright shot and killed Albert Gardner. Bright fled the scene and was later arrested in Indianapolis.

The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case in cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

"This sentence sends a strong message to our community that gun violence will not be tolerated," Lacy said in the release. "Thank you to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their dedication in fighting violent crime. Our continued partnership in battling violent crime has been as asset to our community."

Assistant Attorneys General Haley Bookhout and Make Falagario handled the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau.