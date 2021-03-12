Danville man sentenced on weapons charge

Mar. 12—DANVILLE — A Danville man was sentenced on a weapons charge in court this week.

Anthony Powell, formerly of 2602 Cannon St., Danville, was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon — Parole, a Class 2 Felony. Day-for-day sentencing credit applies, and the sentence shall be followed by two years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).

On Nov. 6, 2020, a Vermilion County Jury found Powell guilty upon hearing evidence from two Danville police officers that in the early morning hours of March 28, 2020, Powell was observed in the Fair Oaks housing complex, and when one of the officers attempted to speak with Powell, he took off running. During an ensuing foot chase, Powell threw a handgun and discarded the bright red hooded sweatshirt he was wearing. Though Powell was able to ultimately elude the officers, the handgun and sweatshirt were recovered.

Subsequent DNA testing of those items conducted by the Illinois State Police confirmed what the two officers already knew — it was Powell who ran from them that morning. At the time he committed his offense, Powell was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections after having served an eight-year sentence for Aggravated Battery — Great Bodily Harm, a Class 3 Felony.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked both the Danville Police Department and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, Forensic Science Laboratory for their outstanding work in this matter.

She further noted that, "the jury's verdict and her Honor's sentence send a strong message that this county simply will not tolerate weapons offenses; especially those committed by recidivists."

