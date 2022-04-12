Danville man shot in back, in stable condition

Apr. 12—DANVILLE — A 22-year-old Danville man was injured in a shooting Monday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., Danville Police responded to the area of Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. Officers began rendering aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers began investigating the scene and located multiple shell casings in the area of the 900 block of Fowler Avenue. No other injuries have been reported for this incident and no suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS