Danville man shot in leg Thursday night

Apr. 14—DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that injured a 31-year-old Danville man.

Around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, Danville police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive in reference to reports of shots fired in the area.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that upon arrival, officers began investigating the scene and learned the victim had been shot in the leg.

The victim stated he was walking in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Garden Drive when he approached a white colored van in the parking lot. He told police someone started shooting at him from the van and he was struck by the gunfire.

Webb said the victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.

No further suspect information is currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.