Danville man shot Saturday night

Jan. 30—DANVILLE — A 35-year-old Danville man is in stable condition after being shot Saturday night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Danville police responded to the area of Seminary and Porter streets for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said upon arrival, officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim told police he was with a friend inside a residence in the 300 block of Porter Street when they heard a knock at the door. While he checked to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside, striking the victim.

The victim's friend told police after he heard the knocking at the door, he saw two Black males standing at the door just before the shooting occurred, according to Webb.

Webb said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and, as of Monday afternoon, was listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.