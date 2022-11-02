Danville man stable after shooting

Nov. 2—A 32-year-old Danville man is in stable condition after being shot in his torso Tuesday.

Around 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, Danville police responded to the area of the 900 block of Hazel Street in reference to shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition, according to Deputy Chief Joshua Webb.

During the follow-up investigation, police learned that someone had fired shots from a white colored sedan and the vehicle then fled the area northbound on Hazel Street. No further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.