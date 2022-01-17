Danville man suffers gunshot wound to head

Jan. 17—A 19-year-old Danville man was listed in critical condition over the weekend after he was shot in the head while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Chandler Street.

Danville police report its officers responded to the OSF emergency room in reference to a gunshot victim at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers reported they spoke with a witness who stated he was with the victim while they were sitting in a parked vehicle on Chandler Street when the victim was shot by an unknown person. Police said the witness stated he observed a dark colored SUV stop in the roadway and subject wearing a ski mask exited the SUV and began shooting at the witness and victim.

The witness was not injured and was able to immediately drive the victim to the emergency room. The victim was being treated at the emergency room and was listed in critical condition. No further suspect information is available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no update on the victim's condition has been made available.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.