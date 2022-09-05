Danville man suffers gunshot wounds; status unknown

Sep. 5—On Saturday at approximately 2 a.m., Danville police responded to a call of shots fired on the unit block of Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers say they found shell casings in the roadway. While officers were on scene, a 30-year-old Danville man with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen arrived at an area hospital. Police believe his wounds were connected to the shots fired incident on Tennessee.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity or his condition. He is still being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation in ongoing, police say.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.