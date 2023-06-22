Danville man wanted on federal charges arrested by PCSO

Jun. 22—A Danville man who was being sought after a federal indictment was issued against him was taken into custody on Thursday by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Geovonia Coleman, 40, was taken into custody on several felony drug charges, including Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl), Possession of a firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The indictment was handed issued a federal Grand Jury in April. The incident in that case took place on November 9 of last year.

According to a PCSO press release, detectives from the Narcotics Division were conducting surveillance on suspected drug traffickers at a Ferguson residence when they saw a vehicle similar with one Coleman operates.

The detectives were familiar with Coleman and knew he was being sought on federal charges, and so began watching the vehicle.

They observed a male matching Coleman's description leave the residence and get into the vehicle. Detectives followed the vehicle until it turned onto Bourne Avenue, where detectives reported that it failed to use a turn signal.

Detective Tan Hudson attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Walnut Street, but the vehicle did not stop until it reached Hall Street.

Coleman then reportedly refused to exit the vehicle at first. After removing Coleman from the vehicle, detectives searched and found a handgun in the center console as well as around 55 grams of meth, cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, digital scales and "other undetermined substances," according to PCSO.

Coleman was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. PCSO states that the case remains under investigation and other charges are expected.

Readers are reminded that charges are accusations only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

