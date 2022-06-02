Danville Police details result in arrests

Jun. 2—DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department recently concluded the first of several Street Crimes Enforcement Details that will be conducted in preparation of the soon to arrive Street Crimes Unit as well as to answer the requests of citizens.

These details consisted of multiple days of intelligence-based planning to focus on violent crime and those who are detrimental to the quality of life of the residents and visitors of our community, according to Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.

Efforts from the Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP), Community Housing Unit (CHU) as well as other personnel from both the Patrol and Investigations divisions were instrumental in the results, according to Yates.

Personnel from Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG), U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force and the Illinois State Police also participated in an enforcement detail conducted on May 20.

The results of the details resulted in 41 arrests to include 13 arrests for illegally possessing and use of a firearm, 16 fugitive arrests by warrant as well as seizures of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and other controlled substances. There were, subsequently, 13 arrests made for driving while license suspended or revoked. It should be noted that many of these arrests were coupled with the afore mentioned charges.

The Danville Police Department will continue to utilize all resources and partner with federal, state and other local agencies to improve the quality of life and safety for everyone within our community.

Earlier this year, Yates talked about the Street Crimes Unit, saying it would be a four-officer special unit assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

The primary objective would be to address, investigate and prepare for prosecution of gun violence cases as well as related offenses to include illegal narcotics, supplementing and working in collaboration with VMEG.

The unit also would be assigned cases that require additional field investigative resources such as gang involved crimes, prostitution and larceny.

The efforts of the street crimes unit would utilize and complement resources, both physical and informational, from the patrol and investigations divisions, POP Unit, CHU, Federal Task Force Officers (U.S. Marshals and ATF), as well as other partnering agencies. Yates said the unit will work on issues that take more time and investigative resources.