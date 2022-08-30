Danville police investigate shooting death of 31-year-old man

Aug. 29—DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Danville as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden said Barry's family has been notified. An autopsy is being conducted Monday.

At approximately 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Danville police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Cherry Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Barry, deceased, shot multiple times inside of a residence.

Officers had been called there approximately two hours earlier for a loud party and observed multiple people there.

The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office continue to investigate. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.