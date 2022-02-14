Danville police investigate three shooting incidents

Feb. 14—The Danville Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents since Saturday, one involving a 9-year-old.

The first incident occurred around 8:47 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Danville Police responded to the area of the 100 block of Edwards Street in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers located an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim stated he was walking in the area of the 100 block of South Griffin Street when he heard shots being fired from behind him. The victim stated he believed the shots were coming from someone in a dark-colored sedan that was traveling southbound on Griffin Street. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wound. No further suspect information is currently available.

The second incident occurred around 11:52 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Danville Police responded to the OSF emergency room in reference to a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers learned the juvenile was a 9-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Medical staff stated the wound was not serious and the bullet had only penetrated the skin and not caused further damage. The victim was treated and released and expected to make a full recovery.

Officers met with the juvenile's 18-year-old brother who was a witness to the incident. The witness stated he was driving his vehicle in the area of Bowman Avenue and Williams Street when he heard shots being fired and his vehicle was struck. The witness realized his brother had been struck by the gunfire and drove him to the hospital.

A separate witness contacted the Danville Police Department and reported seeing a Black male wearing a grey-colored sweatshirt leaning out the window of a black colored SUV and firing several shots in the area of Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street. The witness said after the shooting, the suspect vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Griggs Street. No further suspect information is currently available.

Story continues

The third incident occurred around 12:06 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Danville Police responded to a residence in the area of the 700 block of Chandler Street in reference to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers learned that two victims had arrived at the OSF emergency room with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the emergency room and met with the first victim who is a 19-year-old Rantoul woman who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper leg. Officers also met with the second victim who is an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette, Ind. and she had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Both victims stated they were at a party and inside a residence in the 700 block of Chandler Street when someone started shooting at the residence from outside. The residence was struck multiple times and the victims were struck by the gunfire and then transported to the hospital by friends. No suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.