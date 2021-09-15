Danville police seek information in shooting

Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·1 min read

Sep. 15—DANVILLE — Danville Police are seeking information in a shooting that occurred Tuesday at Lincoln Park in Danville.

At around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Danville Police responded to the area of Lincoln Park in the 800 block of English Street for a report of one shot fired.

While responding to the area, officers were notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the OSF emergency room. Officers responded to the emergency room and spoke with the victim who is a 39-year-old Danville man.

The victim stated he was sitting in his car at Lincoln Park when he was shot one time in the arm by an unknown person. The victim then became uncooperative and refused to provide any further details of the incident. Officers spoke with witnesses and area residents and early investigation suggest the victim went to Lincoln Park to meet with someone. During that meeting the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties and last seen wearing a tan colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last observed running north bound in the area of Grant and English streets. The victim's injury is not considered life-threatening and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.

