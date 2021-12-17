Danville police seek info on SUV shooting

Dec. 17—DANVILLE — Police are seeking information on a Thursday shooting incident in which one SUV was chasing and shooting at another.

At 3:41 p.m., Danville Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Grant in reference to shots fired in the area. Danville Police had received several calls that a white-colored SUV was chasing a silver colored car and shots were being fired from the white SUV.

Officers arrived in the area and located the victim vehicle which was a silver Chevy Cruze that was occupied by two 16-year-old male juveniles. Officers observed the victims vehicle had been struck multiple times by the gunfire. The victims stated they were driving the Chevy Cruze and saw subjects in a white SUV following and shooting at them, but that they did not know who the subjects were and could not identify them. Witnesses further stated that a male black subject with short dreadlocks and a black puffy jacket was hanging out of the rear passenger side of a white SUV and shooting at the victims' vehicle. No other suspect information is currently available and no injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.