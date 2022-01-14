Danville teen suffers gunshot wound to hand

Jan. 14—A 16-year-old Danville male was wounded late Thursday when police say an unknown assailant fired shots into a vehicle in which he was a passenger.

The teenager was not seriously injured in the incident, which occurred in the area of Williams and Beard streets in Danville.

City police say they responded at about 10:35 p.m. to the OSF emergency room in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with the victim, whose gunshot injuries to his hand were not life-threatening.

The victim told police he was with his friend and was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by his friend's mother. Officers also spoke to the 41-year-old Danville woman who was driving at the time the incident occurred. The driver told police she was driving with her son and his friends in her car. The driver said a dark Chevy Impala pulled up next to her vehicle and started shooting at her car.

The driver told police her vehicle was struck by the gunfire and the victim told her he had been shot in the hand.

The driver and victim were unable to provide a description of the shooter and no further suspect information is available.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The investigation by Danville police continues.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.