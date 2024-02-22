Danville Village Mall owners unresponsive while terminating leases

Feb. 22—DANVILLE — City leadership has been unable to reach Village Mall owners as multiple businesses' leases have been abruptly cut short.

"Unfortunately, the folks who own it have become unwilling partners," said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. "It almost seems as though they wish for the entity to fail."

Indoor recreation center JumpOff! received a 30-day notice of early lease termination on Feb. 13 for a lease that was intended to run into June. Williams said that Claire's is facing a similar situation.

This follows months of city officials working with private consultants to prepare for a feasibility study on possible future uses for the property.

Williams said that the AZT Corporation, which owns the mall, approached the city about possibly acquiring the site.

"We reached out to them and said, 'Hey, we would love to work with you to find the best use of the mall, but we're not sure if we would want to take it over,'" Williams said.

The city offered to fund a feasibility study and "spent a ton of time" to get it ready, but when it came time for the mall owners to get involved, they refused to provide any necessary information.

Community development administrator Logan Cronk told the city council on Tuesday that this happened after the city told AZT the study could take six to eight months.

Now, the city hasn't been able to get any information from mall ownership about future plans or explanations for sudden lease changes.

Mike Marron, president/CEO of Vermilion Advantage, said his group is running into the same problem.

It isn't just that they aren't receiving a response: The number for their contact at AZT Corp. has been disconnected, and emails are bouncing back as undeliverable.

"We're all very concerned for our businesses," Marron said. "Everybody at Vermilion Advantage and the city is doing what they can to assist the people at the mall, but we're a little limited right now until we find out what's going on."

AZT Corp. is headquartered in Dallas, so it wouldn't be easy to show up in person, either.

Williams said that the city is still deciding how to handle this situation; there is only so much it can do about a private business' decisions.

"Property owners have rights and unfortunately they are using theirs, I think, in a way that's disrespectful to our community," he said.

Both the city and Vermilion Advantage have an interest in keeping businesses in the area, even if they no longer have a home at Village Mall.

"We need to try to help those businesses, if we can, relocate and stay open and provide those services to our community," Marron said. "I think that's task number one right now for us, is we've got to get in touch with them and see what we can do to be of assistance."

The city has already been talking with JumpOff! owner Alvarez Dixon and has been able to connect him with some potential locations.

Dixon has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the cash necessary to set up at a new property.

Williams said he's hopeful JumpOff! will stay around because there aren't many indoor recreational areas for young people in Danville.

"We're going to do everything that we can to help them get into a facility where they'll continue to keep meeting not only their needs as individuals and a family and investors, but help them meet the needs of the community," Williams said.