Danville woman arrested in connection with 2021 homicide

Jun. 3—The Danville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Angel Luster-Hoskins, of Danville, on Thursday in connection with the October 2021 homicide of 19-year-old Deavyon Williams, of Danville.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, officers had responded to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to Williams being treated for several stab wounds.

Officers spoke with witnesses who stated Williams had been involved in an altercation with another woman in the 400 block of Columbia Street and during the altercation Williams was stabbed.

Williams died on Oct. 31, and Danville police continued the investigation into the circumstances of her death.

During the follow-up investigation, police identified Luster-Hoskins as a suspect.

A Vermilion County arrest warrant was issued for Luster-Hoskins and on Thursday around 4:15 p.m., Luster-Hoskins was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the area of Harmon and Williams Streets.

Luster-Hoskins is being held at the Danville Public Safety building and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on a charge of first degree murder. Her bond was set at $5 million.

Further inquiries into the charges and or court appearances for Luster-Hoskins can be directed to the Vermilion County States Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.