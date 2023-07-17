Danville woman charged with murder after fatal hit and run

Jul. 17—DANVILLE — A 39-year-old Danville woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred Sunday night.

Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that Lou Ann St. Onge is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building where she awaits arraignment in Vermilion County Court.

Webb said around 9:04 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street in reference to a report of a pedestrian having just been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 58-year-old Danville man with severe injuries. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During follow-up investigation, Webb said officers learned a red colored Chevrolet Blazer appeared to intentionally strike the victim before fleeing the scene. Officers located the suspected vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Martin Street. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as St. Onge.

According to Webb, officers also learned that St. Onge and the victim were dating.

Members of the public are reminded that a complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.