Danville woman sentenced to 12 years for robbery, ID theft

Aug. 2—On July 26, Rachel Sims, of Danville, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and identity theft and was sentenced to a total of 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections; eight years for the offense of robbery, and four years for the offense of identity theft. These terms are to be served consecutively.

According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, on July 29, 2021, after having been previously convicted of identity theft, Sims took a relative's Illinois Department of Employment Security unemployment card without permission and used that identification to obtain various goods in the Danville area.

According to Lacy, while out on bond for this offense, on March 12, 2023, Sims lured a man out of a bar in Danville, and while outside, forcibly took the man's wallet, containing multiple credit cards and cash.

"Offenders committing crimes while out on bond must be held accountable for their actions," Lacy said in a news release. "A strong message will be sent to dangerous, repeat offenders that this type of conduct is not acceptable in Vermilion County."