Danville woman shot in chest Saturday

Aug. 15—A Danville woman was shot in the chest just after midnight on Saturday but is on the mend, police say.

On Aug. 13 around 12:12 a.m., Danville police responded to the 1200 block of East Fairchild Street for a report of a 31-year-old female shot in the chest.

The victim told police she was walking to her vehicle when she heard multiple gun shots, then realized she had been shot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she has since been treated and released.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.