Danville woman shot Thursday night

Oct. 28—Danville police are investigating a shooting near South State Street on Thursday night.

Around 7:51 p.m. on Thursday, Danville police responded to the area of the 100 block of South State Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The victim stated she was parked and sitting in her vehicle in the 100 block of South State Street when someone in a white truck started shooting at her vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene and was last observed traveling south bound away from the area, according to Deputy Chief Joshua Webb in a news release. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her wounds and she is currently listed in stable condition. No further suspect information is available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.