Danville women making a difference through English education

Dec. 24—Editor's note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2023 this week. This is the second part of a series that will continue until New Year's Day.

DANVILLE — Two Danville women are making English tutoring accessible for adults in their community through the English and Adult Literacy Partners program at the Thomas Beaver Free Library.

Kathleen McQuiston, library director, and Adrienne Roth, a volunteer, started the program in 2021 after similar ones disbanded following the pandemic. "We started with maybe four or five students and four or five tutors," McQuiston said. "Now have close to 20 student and 15 tutors."

The program offers adults free tutoring to improve their reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills and offers English as a second language. The program provides an hour and a half of instruction twice a week to the students.

"The program itself helps anyone who needs help with English and reading," McQuiston said. "All of our students so far have been English as a second language."

The library director said the program has never struggled to find volunteers. Roth said she had always wanted to teach reading and was especially interested in working with immigrants as her grandparents had immigrated to the country.

Roth said she always tries to match students with a tutor they can relate to and it has led to some inspiring stories. "We had a man in his seventies who wanted to learn and after he passed away, his son became a tutor," she said. "Now he is working with a 70-year- old."

The program has served students from every continent except Australia, according to McQuiston.

Brit Roth, who nominated McQuiston and Adrienne Roth, said the program offers needed services that would otherwise be lacking in the community.

"Kathleen and Adrienne have both spent many hours helping others new to the United States and our local community (along with the other tutors)," she said. "Students have come from across the world, and are acclimating and contributing to the area. Students have come from Cuba, Cameroon, Slovakia, Haiti, Turkey, Mexico, India, China, Columbia and Ukraine, believing in democracy and the 'melting pot' of the U.S."

McQuiston said she was honored to have been nominated for The Daily Item's Made a Difference award.

"It's incredibly gratifying to be nominated for an award that has that name," she said. "We recognize we are making a tremendous difference in the students lives."

Roth said she looked forward to getting word of the project out to the community through the nomination.

"This is letting people know that we exist and letting them know that if they are interested in volunteers, we are more than happy to match them up with someone," she said. "I'm glad we are doing something that's helping."

Those interested in the English and Adult Literacy Learning Partners program and contact the Thomas Beaver Free Library at 570-275-4180 or visit them at 317 Ferry Street in Danville.