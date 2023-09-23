Danville's east side welcomes new clinic

Sep. 23—DANVILLE — Indiana Family Health Council (IFHC) announced the opening of a family planning clinic in Danville.

Danville Family Planning Center, 1000 E. Voorhees St., a former bank, opened its doors Wednesday, Sept. 20. The clinic will serve insured, non-insured and underinsured individuals. Residency of the community is not a requirement.

"Our commitment to offer quality and affordable reproductive services to Indiana has spurred our growth into Illinois," said Kristin Adams, president and chief executive officer of IFHC, through a press release. "As more individuals are in need of affordable family planning and reproductive care, IFHC is always looking for ways to expand and broaden our ability to reach new clientele."

The clinic will offer confidential and quality reproductive health care to women, men and adolescents. Services provided will include contraceptive care, regular exams, STD/STI screenings pregnancy testing and more. Hours for the clinic are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It is closed for a lunch hour.

"I am very excited to provide services to those who need it," said Mallorie Allen, nurse practitioner for the clinic. "We will offer an atmosphere where all patients feel welcomed and comfortable."

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. welcomes the new clinic.

"I'm glad for that because it will provide comprehensive health care," Williams said.

The building is not in a city Tax Increment Financing district and didn't receive any city financial assistance.

In addition to the new clinic, a mobile unit provides the same services to Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham and Jasper counties. Businesses and nonprofit organizations may schedule the mobile unit to come to their communities or locations on the organization's website. IFHC also operates the Charleston Family Planning Center in Coles County.

IFHC administers the Title X grant for Eastern Illinois. It has been the Indiana Title X grantee since 1976. In 1970, Congress established Title X with bipartisan support. It is the only federal grant program for family planning and related preventative health services for low-income or underinsured individuals.

"As we strive to improve population health outcomes, IFHC contributes to this effort by assisting individuals in planning their families," Adams said.

An open house for the public is planned for 2 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the clinic.

Visit www.ilfhc.org for more information about the Danville Family Planning Center, Charleston Family Planning Center, mobile unit and Indiana Family Health Council.

IFHC is a private, not-for-profit organization that funds 26 reproductive health clinics across the state to make healthcare and education available and accessible to individuals, no matter insurance coverage or income level. IFHC was incorporate as a nonprofit organization in 1975. The mission of the organization is to promote and facilitate family planning and reproductive health services for those in need.