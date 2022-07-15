A DAO for Diseases: How Vibe Bio Plans to Retool Biotech Funding

Morsa Images
David Z Morris
·4 min read

The past two years have seen a series of fascinating and strange experiments with a (maybe) innovative organizational structure: decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs. A new startup thinks the structure is perfect for tackling one of the thorniest problems in biotech: funding research into rare diseases.

DAOs were conceived as early as 2015 as largely automated entities executing business logic on the blockchain – hence the “autonomous” tag. That sci-fi goal is still in the future, but in the meantime DAOs have instead become a much more human-centered collaborative structure, leveraging the speed and access of cryptocurrency networks to both gather and deploy capital from large, scattered groups of people. Often, those are for altruistic or social purposes, including projects for Ukraine relief and the notorious ConstitutionDAO, respectively.

One biosciences veteran says DAOs are the perfect structure for addressing the skewed incentives around rare diseases.

This article is excerpted from The Node, CoinDesk's daily roundup of the most pivotal news in crypto. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

“A biotech or pharma company has a wealth of technology that can be applied to any number of diseases,” says Alok Tayi, founder and head of a new DAO-inspired biotech initiative, Vibe Bio. “But [big pharma companies] focus on the largest diseases they can pursue with that technology. An organization has to focus on the top one or two to maximize [investor returns].”

Read more: Bitcoiners Are Biohacking a DIY Coronavirus Vaccine (2020)

Vibe Bio wants to change the incentive structure by attracting patients and families directly affected by rare diseases into the drug funding and research process. For Tayi, it’s a deeply personal mission. He spent 16 years as a lab researcher before becoming a biotech entrepreneur. And he has all-too direct experience with rare diseases.

“Unfortunately, our daughter was born very sick, and spent a lot of time in the hospital suffering,” he said. “One of the facets of being in the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] with a sick loved one is that you end up spending time with other families with sick loved ones, including many suffering from rare diseases.”

“The obstacle for all of us was that there wasn’t the funding to advance research. The challenge in finding a potential cure is not finding it, it’s funding it … Many of these families are relegated to either the generosity of billionaires or running a bunch of bake sales.”

Further, Tayi said, just because such research isn’t economical for a hulking conglomerate doesn’t mean it’s inherently unprofitable.

“Rare diseases, though the patient population is small, the economic opportunity is still there,” said Tayi. “Your costs are substantially lower because you don’t need thousands of patients” to conduct studies, for instance.

That means the effort could become sustainable over the long term.

“We want to make sure whatever capital is put to work … [the returns] go back to the treasury to be reinvested,” said Tayi.

Bottom-up approach

Broadly, Vibe Bio proposes a much more bottom-up approach to funding and choosing research targets. It has raised an initial $12 million seed round from 6th Man Ventures, angel investor and prescient COVID-19 forecaster Balaji Srinivasan and others to fund preliminary legal and organizational work. But Vibe aims to build an unusually broad community of patients, researchers and advocacy groups who would help drive research decisions and perhaps drive or contribute funding through a Vibe token system.

Read more: Balaji Srinivasan, The Man Who Called COVID (2020)

For now, the starting point is patient advocacy groups, which already work to create visibility for rare diseases.

“[Groups] come to Vibe as part of our community,” said Tayi, “with proposals to fund a potential treatment. Then the scientific side of the community can then review those proposals for things like safety and regulatory protocols. Based on that review, those scientists can rank the proposals for funding.”

“Once the community has authorized capital for a particular proposal, we set up a C-corp that pursues [that project],” Tayi said. “That C-corp is jointly owned by the DAO and the [patient] advocacy organization. We believe the advocacy group to be a secret sauce. We want to give them unprecedented control over the development of a candidate medicine.”

Vibe Bio’s novel structure would also leverage the decentralization of bioscience itself over the past two decades. According to Tayi, biotech is becoming plug-and-play, or “virtualized,” in much the same way software development has.

“You can hire in executive staff for a particular biotech company to develop [a drug] or even build up a pipeline. In biotech, you can do that with a much leaner staff … You can have a dozen or even half a dozen people, who may or may not even be full time. This model has been proven out over decades.”

There are still some details to be determined, including precisely how communities will interact with Vibe Bio, the role of tokens and the overall legal structure. Tayi admits he and his legal team are still working through the nuances.

That’s because he started with a problem, then discovered a DAO could be the solution – rather than, as is too often the case, deciding to launch a DAO and then searching for a problem to fit the structure.

“We didn’t start Vibe because we’re passionate about DAOs,” Tayi emphasized. “The DAO became just a natural construct.”

Recommended Stories

  • CeFi Broke. But DeFi Is Not Without Blame

    Amid the bear market, the crypto/blockchain industry needs to demonstrate socially-useful use-cases. The dysfunctional energy system is a good place to make a mark, says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • DeFiance Capital Has Been 'Materially Affected' by Three Arrows Liquidation

    Cryptocurrency fund DeFiance Capital was "materially affected" by the liquidation of rival fund Three Arrows Capital, according to a statement.

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope imaged Jupiter's rings and moons, in white-hot infrared

    NASA's new Webb telescope is powerful enough to capture galaxies 13 billion light-years away, and sensitive enough to spot Jupiter's thin rings.

  • NASA releases sharpest images of universe ever taken - why does it matter?

    NASA released the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope on Monday, images the space agency says are the deepest and highest resolution ever taken of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s biggest, most expensive and powerful telescope to date, was launched in December 2021 with the intention of spending five to 10 years studying a plethora of things, including the formation of the universe’s earliest galaxies and the developments of our own solar system.

  • 35 Pictures That Will Make You Stop And Reevaluate Literally Every Single Decision You've Made In Life

    My brain...it hurts.View Entire Post ›

  • 7 Easter eggs in the images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are totally new to astronomy

    An astronomer points out hidden sights in NASA's new images, from previously invisible star clusters to one of the oldest galaxies ever seen.

  • Aliens Could Send Us Quantum Messages From Space, Physicists Say

    An expert tells us how photon beams could travel across the entire Milky Way.

  • Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/NASAThe space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.Welcome to the age

  • What are time crystals? And why are they so weird?

    Physicists in Finland are the latest scientists to create “time crystals,” a newly discovered phase of matter that exists only at tiny atomic scales and

  • T. rex wasn't the only one with tiny arms, and a new dinosaur might explain why

    The T. rex is famous for its almost laughably small arms, but it isn’t the only one. Small arms, as compared to the rest of the body, are a relatively common feature among large theropods and their cause and function have been the subject of debate for decades. A recent study suggested that they might have adapted tiny arms not to perform any specific function, but to avoid damage during communal feeding events with peers. Meanwhile, other paleontologists suggest that their small arms might have

  • K2, the brightest comet in our solar system, will swing by Earth. Here's when to see it.

    The bright K2 comet — previously the farthest active comet ever spotted — approaches the Earth on July 13 and 14. Here's what it is and how to see it.

  • NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos

    (Reuters) -NASA and Russia's space agency Roscosmos have signed a long-sought agreement to integrate flights to the International Space Station, allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on U.S.-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz, the agencies said Friday. "The agreement is in the interests of Russia and the United States and will promote the development of cooperation within the framework of the ISS program," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding it will facilitate the "exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes."

  • Watch SpaceX launch more than 5,800 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station

    After a little over a month of delays, NASA and SpaceX are ready to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station, which includes more than 5,800 pounds of supplies, equipment and scientific investigations. NASA ultimately said that the issue, which caused elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine, was due to a “valve inlet joint” in the Draco thrusters. The leak marked a rare hiccup for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule program, which until now has conducted a number of missions ferrying crew and cargo to and from the ISS with little issue.

  • Virgin Galactic to bring spaceship manufacturing facility to Mesa, hire hundreds

    Virgin will manufacture its Delta-class spaceships at the Mesa facility, which have a target to reach space in 2025 by way revenue-generating payload flights and private astronaut flights in 2026.

  • Dreamy Timelapse Captures Stage Separation During SpaceX Launch

    A dreamy timelapse, recorded from Sunny Isles Beach in Florida on Thursday, July 14, showed SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launching into the sky from the Kennedy Space Center.SpaceX said the Falcon 9 took off at 8:44 pm Eastern time, carrying a Dragon resupply craft bound for the International Space Station. The craft was expected to dock on Saturday.This video, recorded by David Vergel, also shows the stage separation of the rocket. Credit: David Vergel via Storyful

  • What makes people so afraid of sharks? "Jaws," some scientists say

    Scientists believe the 1975 movie "Jaws" caused a generation of people to develop galeophobia.

  • Liftoff! Pacific Northwest National Lab’s microbe study could blaze a trail for future farmers on Mars

    An experiment that’s on its way to the International Space Station focuses on a subject that’s as common as dirt, but could be the key to growing crops in space. The NASA-funded experiment — known as Dynamics of Microbiomes in Space, or DynaMoS — is being conducted by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. DynaMoS makes use soil and bacteria that were collected at a Washington State University field site in Prosser, Wash. “Soil microbes are the hidden players of the life suppo

  • Senate must back creation of ‘Space National Guard’ to end a needless division

    A brain drain in the space arena will have detrimental effects on our national security and our states’ readiness, and creating a Space National Guard is the best, most cost-efficient way to prevent that from happening.

  • New Mutant Covid Variant From India, BA.2.75, Detected In California & 6 Other States, Raising Concern About Fall 2022 Wave

    Just one week after BA.5 had outcompeted all other Covid strains become dominant in the U.S., a new highly-mutated Omicron subvariant has arrived which may begin the cycle all over again. BA.2.75 has a large number of mutations when compared to its sister Omicron lineages. Some of those adaptations could allow the virus to bind […]

  • Largest supermoon of the year casts crimson glow

    STORY: July's moon has been labelled as the Buck Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which lists names that were given to full moons by Native American tribes.This month's moon is called the Buck Moon due to the full growth of the antlers of the male deer, the buck, in the month of July.Supermoons are characterized by full moons whose orbit is close to Earth, making them appear bigger and brighter than regular full moons. July’s supermoon is the third of this year and the closest to Earth, according to the almanac. The Buck moon is 200 kilometres closer to Earth than the previous moon in June, the Strawberry moon.