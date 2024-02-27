Daphne curbside recycling delayed another whole year

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Curbside recycling pick up is once again delayed another year in Daphne due to the construction of the new recycling center being behind schedule.

City of Daphne, Mayor Robin LeJeune, says they now have a date set as to when residents will get the curbside service back.

“We now know that it’s going to be 2025 for sure, we are not sure if it’s January, February or March or if it’s spring, but we are excited to say that come 2025 we will welcome back our curbside recycling” LeJeune said.

In 2019, a recycling truck went up in flames, causing the recycling facility to burn down and leaving residents without curbside pickup.

Right now, residents have to drive to a recycling drop off location on Well Road. WKRG News 5 spoke with one resident, Mike Wierszalowski, who says he is ready to get the curbside pick up back.

“I just drag it to the front, they take away and ya know it may take us 2 or 3 weeks to fill up the recycling but that’s okay too” Wierszalowski said.

The Baldwin County recycling center will be located near the current Magnolia Landfill in Summerdale, it’ll act as the county’s recycling spot once it is complete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.