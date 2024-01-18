Daphne woman arrested for forcing way into business, assaulting employee: Fairhope Police

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne woman was arrested in Fairhope after she allegedly forced her way into a business and assaulted an employee.

Officers with the Fairhope Police Department were called to the Sonic on Greeno Road just after 1 p.m. Thursday for a fight. When officers arrived, they found that a woman had gotten into a “personal” argument with an employee outside of the building.

Coworkers eventually pulled the employee into the building and locked the front door. The woman, later identified as Kierra Johnson, 20, forced her way into the back door and assaulted a second employee, according to officials.

Johnson was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and third-degree burglary.

