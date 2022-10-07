Dapper Labs Restricts Services to Russia Amid EU Sanctions

Cameron Thompson
·1 min read

NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs has cut off payment services for non-fungible token owners with links to Russia, citing European Union sanctions in a Thursday blog post.

Dapper, the company behind popular NFT collections such as NBA Top Shot, said, “It is now prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services of any value to accounts with connections to Russia.”

Impacted users can still look at their NFTs, but they cannot move funds, gift tokens, sell NFTs or buy new ones, Dapper said in the post, citing its payment processor.

On Thursday, the European Union confirmed its ban on transferring money to and from Russian crypto wallets, accounts and custody providers after proposals of the restrictions the week prior. This is a tightening of the EU’s limitations of Russian crypto wallet payments, which previously capped the amount at 10,000 euros in April. As of Thursday, Russian users cannot transfer any funds, including crypto funds, to or from the EU.

While crypto exchange OKX cut off its services in the country earlier this week, it's likely that more crypto products will follow as restrictions tighten.

Dapper did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Read more: EU’s Russian Crypto Ban Confirmed as Bloc Tightens Sanctions

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's war pushes 'reset' on Northern Ireland Protocol talks

    Britain will not fixate on “red lines” in new Northern Ireland Protocol talks, a minister has said, as he signalled that Liz Truss is ready to compromise to get a deal with the EU.

  • IMF says its board approves $1.3 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board on Friday approved Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding to help sustain its economy as it battles Russia's invasion. The funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages approved by the IMF board last month. The board approved the funds - which came on top of $1.4 billion the IMF provided to Ukraine after the Russian invasion - following a meeting that lasted over 100 minutes, one source familiar with the decision said.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Dropped 12.84% on Friday

    The stock is down more than 12% so far this year and has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock slid when a federal judge pushed back a hearing until Jan. 5 regarding a lawsuit opposing the company's Thacker Pass lithium mine in Humboldt County in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are trying to get the court to overturn the mine's approval, set by then-President Donald Trump in January 2021.

  • SpaceX Capsule Docks With Space Station In Historic Multinational Mission

    The International Space Station has welcomed four space travelers who left Earth from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. It's a historic crew that docked with the ISS aboard a SpaceX capsule called Dragon. The team consists of Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada of NASA, Koichi Wakata from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and cosmonaut Anna Kikina of Russia's Roscosmos.

  • Warren raises concerns over trade group’s messaging on defense budget increase

    Two Trump-era Pentagon officials co-authored a white paper calling for increased Defense spending, possibly violating lobbying rules.

  • Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

    The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K. finalist. In all, seven British cities had applied to hold the pan-continental music competition.

  • Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights campaigners

    STORY: The winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize were announced on Friday (October 7).Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organization Memorial and Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties were commended for their work as human rights campaigners. It's the first prize awarded since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine. And has echoes of the Cold War era, when prominent Soviet dissidents won Nobels for peace or literature.Here's Nobel Committee Chair, Berit Reiss-Andersen."Through their consistent efforts in favor of human values, anti-militarism and principles of law, this year's laureates have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel's vision of peace and fraternity between nations - a vision most needed in the world today."Many will see the choice of winners this year as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, making it one of the most politically contentious in decades.In her speech, Reiss-Andersen also called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison and said the prize was not aimed against Putin.Belarusian security police raided offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists in July last year, detaining Byalyatski and others in a new crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko.Anna Popova from winning Ukrainian organization, Center for Civil Liberties, said she was proud of her institution. “This was a very big news, we did not expect it. Personally, I didn’t even know that our organization had been nominated. This is a very big step for the world to hear about us. I know the Russian propaganda has influence, saying that the Ukrainians are abusing other Ukrainians and Russians. But the whole democratic world has acknowledged the terror of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian people and territories.”Russia's Memorial said on Friday that winning the award was recognition of its human rights work - and of colleagues who continue to suffer "unspeakable attacks and reprisals" in the country.Founded in 1989 to help the victims of political repression during the Soviet Union and their relatives, Memorial campaigns for democracy and civil rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.The Nobel Peace Prize, worth about $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

  • Local mental illness support group meets online Tuesday

    With Hope in Mind, the local NAMI support group, will meet via Zoom on Oct. 11. A steering committee meeting is Oct. 17.

  • Earlypay (ASX:EPY) shareholders have earned a 9.0% CAGR over the last five years

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Budzinski, Deering both oppose Biden student loan forgiveness plan

    While differences were seen on the issues, some common ground was noted during the Illinois 13th Congressional District debate.

  • Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly Reporting Package for September 2022

    Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (“the Trust”), has filed a Form 8-K containing its monthly report for the period ended September 30, 2022. An aggregate total distribution of $56.8 million or...

  • Bitcoin Outlook Ahead of CPI Inflation Report

    CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses key support and resistance levels to watch for bitcoin (BTC) ahead of next Thursday's CPI report. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin on the outlook for the mining industry as the difficulty of mining a bitcoin (BTC) block is set to see another large increase early next week, weighing further on profit margins.

  • What the Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Ukrainian Human Rights Group Wants From the West

    'The truth is that Putin is afraid of the idea of freedom," says the head of the Ukraine human rights group that shares the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

  • What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation

    The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned.

  • Pro-Russian group claims responsibility for hacks into Kentucky government websites

    Multiple state websites went down Wednesday. A group known as Killnet took responsibility for the attacks.

  • Hurricane Ian: Uninsured flood losses could top $10 billion

    CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of $10 billion to $16 billion in uninsured flood losses in Florida. That is in addition to the firm’s estimate of $30 billion to $48 billion in insured wind and flood losses in the state.

  • LETTER: Christian nationalism is serving as a blasphemous alternative

    WE must AWAKEN and face this melding of QAnon and MAGA forces dangerously morphing into a strange Christian nationalist movement in our nation.

  • Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

    The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign agents alongside four journalists and Dmitry Glukhovsky, a prominent writer. Oxxxymiron, who canceled a scheduled Russian tour in protest at the invasion of Ukraine, subsequently left Russia and gave a series of concerts in Turkey, Britain and Germany entitled "Russians Against The War".

  • ‘Millions of families struggle to keep roofs over their heads’: Biden administration says it’s making progress on America’s housing shortage — but will it be enough?

    The U.S. desperately needs more affordable housing to meet demand and lower costs amid inflation. The Biden administration has a few ideas.

  • Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street got a reality check, with data showing a hot labor market that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive hiking trail. Those bets sent stocks tumbling, driving benchmark Treasury yields to their longest weekly up streak since 1984.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapKremlin Lets State Media Tel