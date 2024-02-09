Darby endorsed by San Angelo Association of Realtors

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — State Representative Drew Darby was endorsed this year for reelection by the San Angelo Association of Realtors. Darby spoke at the Association Luncheon at the LeGrand Alumni Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024, about the most recent legislative session in Austin.

Darby said he appreciates the support of the Realtors Association, both in San Angelo and at the state level.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve always had the support of the Association of Realtors and their PAC, TREPAC, and the statewide organization for realtors,” said Darby. “Because of my understanding of their issues and my support, over the years, for their industry, they have always been with me, stood by me, and been a part of my support team throughout the years.”

Early voting for the March 5th primary in Texas begins on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.